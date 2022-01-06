Max Royde Purchases 25,000 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($43,120.87).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 24th, Max Royde purchased 8,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($13,798.68).

On Thursday, December 16th, Max Royde purchased 23,770 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £30,425.60 ($40,999.33).

On Friday, November 26th, Max Royde purchased 20,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($35,035.71).

On Friday, November 12th, Max Royde acquired 15,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($26,276.78).

On Friday, October 8th, Max Royde acquired 9,500 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £12,445 ($16,769.98).

Shares of LON IQG opened at GBX 130.70 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.09. IQGeo Group plc has a one year low of GBX 92.50 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 137.50 ($1.85). The firm has a market cap of £75.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

