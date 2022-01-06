Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Maxar is witnessing solid bookings in both the Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. There is huge potential for growth among three key components of its addressable market — the U.S. government, other international governments and commercial customers. It recently announced contract extensions with three international defense and intelligence customers. Totaling more than $100 million, the agreements allow these customers to download 30 cm-class satellite imagery to their ground stations from Maxar’s constellation under its Direct Access Program. One of the contracts provide a commitment to purchase direct access to Maxar’s WorldView Legion satellites, the first of which is expected to launch between May 15, 2022, and Jun 13, 2022. However, the company has a huge debt burden, which limits its growth prospects.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

MAXR opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,732 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 140.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

