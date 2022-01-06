Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.54 million, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $109.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Patrick D. Michels acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

