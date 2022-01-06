MDA (TSE:MDA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.31 and last traded at C$9.33. 153,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 220,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MDA from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.56.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$550.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$567.70 million.

About MDA (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

