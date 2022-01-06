MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Short Interest Up 52.7% in December

MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the November 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXDHF remained flat at $$1.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.00. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic products for personalized cancer treatment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, Rest of EU, and Rest of the World. It offers ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx, InformMDx, SelectMDx, and MonitorMDx.

