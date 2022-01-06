Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Shares Up 0.8%

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320.40 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 320.40 ($4.32). 202,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 547,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317.80 ($4.28).

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Mediclinic International from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 385 ($5.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.76.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

