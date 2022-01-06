Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 909.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.35 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.12 and its 200 day moving average is $140.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 781,240 shares of company stock worth $130,100,696 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

