Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,650 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3,865.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.5% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

