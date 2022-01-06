Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group stock opened at $135.32 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $146.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.57.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

