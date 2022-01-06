Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,173 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 632.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 294,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,024 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $160.45 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.17 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average of $172.87.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.14.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

