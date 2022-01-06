Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

OC opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

