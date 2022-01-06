Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.60.

SPGI stock opened at $455.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

