Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191,104 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

