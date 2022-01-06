Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,569 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,121.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after purchasing an additional 332,452 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCII. Raymond James cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of RCII opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

