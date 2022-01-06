Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMIZF. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Meliá Hotels International stock remained flat at $$6.74 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

