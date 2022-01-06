Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

MCG has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCG stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). On average, analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

