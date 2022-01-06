Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of MRBK opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $38.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. Meridian had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Analysts predict that Meridian will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 13.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian in the second quarter worth about $596,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian in the second quarter worth about $617,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Meridian in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Meridian by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

