Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shares were up 5.4% on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Methanex traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $42.02. Approximately 11,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 338,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

MEOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Methanex by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Methanex by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Methanex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

