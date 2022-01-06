MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MET. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42. MetLife has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in MetLife by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in MetLife by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

