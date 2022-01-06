Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Update

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.2 days.

MTTWF stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

