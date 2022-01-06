MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,679 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

