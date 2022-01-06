Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Shares of MEEC stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. Midwest Energy Emissions has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.