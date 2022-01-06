Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 310.9% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Millennium Investment & Acquisition stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

