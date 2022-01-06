Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 310.9% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Millennium Investment & Acquisition stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $11.20.
About Millennium Investment & Acquisition
