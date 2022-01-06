MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.19, but opened at $37.00. MillerKnoll shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 10,240 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 27th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.69%.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MillerKnoll Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

