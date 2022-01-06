Minereum (MNE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $39,800.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Minereum has a market cap of $736,245.32 and approximately $39,800.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 159.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,255,037 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

