MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Up 4.4%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.22. 1,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 342,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $411.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 849,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in MINISO Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

