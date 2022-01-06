Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 180,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,422. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

