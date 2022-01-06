Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 12,904 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

PD traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.99. 20,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,542. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,690,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,625. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

