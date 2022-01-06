Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 351,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $24.81. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,839. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

