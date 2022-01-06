Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 69.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 230.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 78.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,139. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.66. The company has a market cap of $214.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

