Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 80,631 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 80,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

VIRT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,866. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

