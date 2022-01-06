Mirrored Alibaba Price Reaches $132.15 (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be purchased for about $132.15 or 0.00305686 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.50 or 0.08048707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00076548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,198.62 or 0.99926141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007471 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 98,108 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

