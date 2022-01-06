Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

