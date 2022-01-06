Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 20,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in PPG Industries by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in PPG Industries by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $173.10 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.87.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

