Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $1,256,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $4,136,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,352 shares of company stock worth $21,050,280 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $174.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.10 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.35 and a 200-day moving average of $290.14.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citic Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.95.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

