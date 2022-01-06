Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 31.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus increased their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

