Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 314 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,594,000 after acquiring an additional 49,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Toro by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after acquiring an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,498,000 after purchasing an additional 336,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Toro by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE TTC opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.37 and a 200-day moving average of $104.54. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $92.62 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

