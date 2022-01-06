Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $424,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,429 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.