Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.84. 10,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,301. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 128.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

