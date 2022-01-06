Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.67.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $4.02 on Wednesday, reaching $348.83. The stock had a trading volume of 26,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,378. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $346.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

