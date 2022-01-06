Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

ORCL traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 110,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292,150. The stock has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

