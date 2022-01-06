Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.84. 12,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $203.50 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

