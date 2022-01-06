Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY)’s share price rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0188 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

