Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,968 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $122.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.92 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average of $117.93.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

