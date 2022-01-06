Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 60.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRH. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

DRH opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.78. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

