Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

