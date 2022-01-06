Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 19,079 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,079 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,564 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $14,936,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,221,000 after buying an additional 592,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Shares of HBI opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

