Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.52. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

