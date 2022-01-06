Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.62. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,167.42 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.