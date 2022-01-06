Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,501 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after buying an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 54.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,524,000 after buying an additional 1,646,600 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 436.1% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 1,014,455 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 79.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,465,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 647,700 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 200.1% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

TTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

